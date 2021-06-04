Some Madison streets to close Sunday for Ride the Drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- A number of streets in Madison will be closed Sunday, June 6 for the city's Ride the Drive event.

Instead of one big event, Ride the Drive is being split into four events in four different neighborhoods -- the Warner Park, Kennedy Park, Wingra Park and Marlborough Park neighborhoods.

During Ride the Drive, streets are shut down to automobile traffic, so people can bike or walk on the roads. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, but streets will be closed from about 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here are the streets that will be closed:

Warner Park Route Forster Dr—Woodward Dr to Becker Dr Woodward Dr—Marcy Rd to Sheridan Dr (the Warner Park Boat Launch will remain open from Farwell Dr only) Sheridan Dr—Woodward Dr to Wyldewood Dr



Kennedy Park Route Meadowlark Dr—Flint Ln to Twin Oaks Dr Twin Oaks Dr—Meadowlark Dr to Valley Rd Valley Rd—Twin Oaks Dr to Quiet Ln Quiet Ln—Valley Rd to Shady Wood Way Shady Wood Way—all Valley Rd—Shady Wood Way to Retana Dr



Wingra Park Route Arbor Dr—all West Lawn Ave—Monroe St to Edgewood Ave Edgewood Ave—West Lawn Ave to Keyes Ave Keyes Ave—Edgewood Ave to Leonard St Leonard St—Keyes Ave to Fox Ave Fox Ave—Leonard Ave to Sheldon St Sheldon St—Fox Ave to Gregory St Gregory St—Sheldon St to Chapman St Chapman St—all Monroe Street will remain OPEN to two-way traffic



Marlborough Park Route This route is entirely within the park—no street closures



To learn more about Ride the Drive, click here.