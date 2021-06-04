Temps are climbing, potentially setting new records

MADISON (WKOW) - Stay hydrated and cool over the weekend, and watch as we potentially set new heat records.

The jetstream has placed much of the Midwest underneath the ridge, or heat dome, which means that over the next several days southern Wisconsin will not only see sunny skies but also warm temperatures.

The UV Index will be very high through the weekend/start of the next work week, make sure that you're applying the sunscreen, wearing sunglasses and staying hydrated and cool.

Clouds will be few and far between because most of our systems will remain to our north.

With all the sunshine and clear skies expected, not to mention southerly winds, temperatures are going to be closing in, if not tying, previous records set back over this weekend. It'll also be a good weekend to get outdoors but you may want do activities like fishing or running either early or later, to avoid the heat.