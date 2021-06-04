Turkey says it’s made a new natural gas find in Black Sea

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a new 135-billion cubic meter natural gas reserve has been discovered in Black Sea waters, which could help the energy-dependent country cover its needs in the years to come. Friday’s announcement follows one last year that another 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas were found in the Black Sea. The government says it plans to extract and use the gas by 2023. Turkey has increased its maritime search for hydrocarbon resources. Last year, it sent vessels into the eastern Mediterranean, touching off a maritime border dispute with neighboring Greece and Cyprus.