Unauthorized email accessed, potential impact to Wisconsin Medicaid Long-term Care Program participants

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Friday an unauthorized individual gained access to an email account on February 19, 2021.

Check out more Wisconsin news here.

DHS said the unauthorized access was discovered the same day and disabled.

The department conducted an investigation into the unauthorized access and found it may have exposed names, member identification numbers, dates of birth, some Social Security numbers, address and health information such as medical conditions and treatment information. But they said no known exposure has occurred.

The investigation identified those whose information may have been accessed in February. And on Friday, DHS notified 2,868 individuals who received services from Wisconsin’s Family Care, IRIS or Children’s Long-Term Support programs, and whose information may have been accessed.

According to the department, the individuals have been offered free credit monitoring for one year as well as given access to a dedicated call center to answer questions they might have.

Since the DHS discovered the unauthorized access on February 19, 2021, they have been working to improve security.

For the full release click, here.