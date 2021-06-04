US sued over road project in Mojave desert tortoise habitat

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Conservation groups have sued the federal government over the Trump administration’s decision to allow construction of new four-lane highway through a national conservation area in southern Utah that includes protected habitat for the Mojave desert tortoise. The group Conserve Southwest Utah sued Friday, arguing that the road through part of the sensitive and scenic Red Cliffs area would put the tortoise and several other species at risk. Highway supporters say the plan balances wildlife protection with the need to keeping traffic flowing in the St. George area, one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. The conservationists say alternative routes represent better solutions to the traffic problems.