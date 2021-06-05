Ahead of final verdict, Mladic’ bloody legacy divides Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — U.N. judges will soon deliver their final ruling on the conviction of former Bosnian Serb army chief Ratko Mladic on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during Bosnia’s 1992-95 ethnic carnage. Nearly three decades after the end of Europe’s worst conflict since World War II that killed more than 100,000 people, Mladic remains a reflection of the country’s deep ethnic divide. Fikret Grabovica’s 11-year-old daughter Irma was among the 10,000 civilians killed in the relentless shelling and sniping that Serb troops under Mladic inflicted on Bosnia’s capital of Sarajevo. He says Mladic should admit that he was wrong “but that won’t happen.” Yet some Bosnian Serbs still regard Mladic as a war hero put on trial by the West.