Biden turns to Obama to help boost health care enrollment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has turned to his old boss for help encouraging Americans to sign up for the Obama-era health law during an expanded special enrollment period in the pandemic. Biden is using his weekly address for a Zoom chat with former President Barack Obama to draw attention to the expanded enrollment period that closes on Aug. 15. Also Saturday, the government released a report that says nearly 31 million Americans now have health coverage through the Affordable Care Act. That’s a record. Obama told Biden they achieved that result together.