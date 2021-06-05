Bus driver for group of Nashville Freedom Riders dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Trailways bus driver for the 1961 group of Nashville Freedom Riders has died, his family confirmed. Jimmy Allen Ruth was 83. According to his family, driving the Freedom Riders from Nashville, Tennessee to Jackson, Mississippi was “one of his greatest accomplishments.” Ruth’s bus driving memorabilia is currently on display at the Tennessee State Museum. The Freedom Rides Movement of 1961 started in Washington, D.C. by 13 men and women who traveled to the South by bus and train to force desegregation of interstate transportation facilities.