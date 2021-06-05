Deputies: Plumbing work starts house fire in Milton

MILTON (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire Saturday, suspecting plumbing work ignited the flames.

Check out more local news here.

Deputies and fire personnel were dispatched to a house fire on the 4000 block of E M H Townline Road.

Officials said when they arrived flames were seen inside the home, which was unoccupied.

According to deputies, firefighters put out the fire before the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators found the homeowner was doing some plumbing work the day of the fire. Authorities suspect the plumbing work had accidentally ignited the fire.

The department reports no foul play is suspected, but the fire is still under investigation.

Milton Fire Department is the lead on the investigation and the Rock County Sheriff's Office is assisting.