Event supports LGBTQ community in Oregon

OREGON (WKOW) -- As Pride Month continues, people in Oregon stood up this weekend for marginalized communities.

Oregon Allies hosted the second annual Stand Up and Lean In event at Waterman Triangle Park.

It was designed as a day for people to stand proud as part of the LGBTQ community and share their stories with a supportive group.

"I think that for our youth especially, it means that we are showing them that it is OK to be themselves in all of their glory. And for those of us who are older and maybe grew up in a different era, I think it also allows us to express ourselves more freely," said Coral Goplin, with Oregon Allies.

One of the speakers was Owen Dewbre, a teenager struggling with mental illness who we told you about in a Digging Deeper report last month, which focused on the impact the isolation of the pandemic has had on mental health among young people.