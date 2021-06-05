Firefighters save wedding dress from apartment fire

HALES CORNERS (WKOW) -- More than a dozen people and their pets had to be rescued from a Milwaukee-area apartment complex that caught fire early Friday morning. But firefighters were able to rescue something more, too.

The flames destroyed eight apartments in Hales Corners and almost everything in them...except a wedding dress.

Firefighters discovered the dress and gave it to a neighbor. She returned it to the bride, who was overcome with emotion.

"This was a young couple that was going to get married in April and because of COVID has postponed it and then got married," said Fire Chief Peter Jaskulski. "They didn't have a big ceremony, but they got married in a smaller ceremony and they hadn't decided what to do yet. I said, you gotta get it dry cleaned. She had tears in her eyes, she said somebody has offered to take care of that for me already."

The bride was actually the one who pulled the fire alarm.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Community donations have been pouring in to help the 15 people who are now without homes.