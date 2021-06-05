‘Free Fun Weekend’ continues at WI State Parks Sunday

WESTPORT (WKOW) -- "Free Fun Weekend" will wrap up this Sunday in Wisconsin.

The state hosts the weekend every year during the first weekend in June.

Access to State Parks is free, and you don't need a license to fish.

Park officials say people have definitely taken advantage of the free visits this year.

"We had a lot of people coming out mostly enjoying the beach because of the hot weather, and enjoying our boat ramp launching their boats getting out onto the lake to enjoy the water," said Heather Horn, a customer service park specialist at Governor Nelson State Park in Westport.

Wisconsin has 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 15,000 lakes and 84,000 miles of rivers and streams.

Parks are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.