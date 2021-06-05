GiGi’s Playhouse hosts celebration of acceptance

MONONA (WKOW) -- GiGi's Playhouse held a celebration of acceptance for people with Down syndrome on Saturday.

The event at Ahuska Park in Monona included a number of outdoor activities for families.

"Seeing all these other kids and adults out here, it's really rewarding and it's helpful. And I love giving back," said Sadler Bell, co-leader of the Advocate Committee.

The celebration is also a big fundraiser for the organization, which offers programs for the Down syndrome community.

"People have pledged donations, but not only is it money towards the Playhouse to help us run our free programming, it also shows that they are willing as a community member to be accepting of all and that is how we make a difference in the world, one person at a time," said Kelly Antonson, with GiGis' Playhouse.

GiGi's is also planning a golf outing later this summer.

Click here for more information on how to get involved with or support the organization.