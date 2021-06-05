Grill fire spreads to home in Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Fire officials say no one was hurt after a fire started at a home in Middleton Saturday evening.

Fire officials say firefighters were called to the home on Elmwood Avenue around 6 p.m. when a grill fire spread up the siding of a house there.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly and the fire did not spread to the inside of the house.

Authorities say everyone was able to get out of the area safely, so no one was hurt. Middleton police and EMS also responded.