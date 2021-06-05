HOT weather is here for the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Another hot day is upon us in southern Wisconsin!

Highs will climb into the low 90s today, mid-90s are possible for some across the state. Either way, the heat is here for all.

Temperatures climb through the 80s this morning, with the 90s hitting and staying throughout the afternoon into early evening.

Full sunshine is likely Saturday. More clouds enter Sunday, but not until the second half of the day mainly.

Breezy conditions are here for the weekend.

A southwest wind is in place with speeds around 10-15 mph Saturday and Sunday, and gusts around 20-30 mph depending on the day.

Dew points climb to the 60s this weekend, feeling a bit humid.

UV forecast is under very high for values this weekend. If outside, don't forget the sunscreen and be sure to take breaks!

Dry weather is in place for the weekend.

Shower and storm chances return for the work week. As of right now, Monday through Wednesday looks to bring anywhere from isolated to scattered showers and storms with chances mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.