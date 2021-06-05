Multiple injured in Monroe County crash, MedFlight responded

WARREN (WKOW) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-car crash that left the five juvenile occupants injured Friday evening.

The Monroe County dispatch received a call just before 8 p.m. for a single-car crash with injuries on County Highway EW near Jellystone Park Drive.

Law enforcement found a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the north ditch when they arrived.

According to investigators, the car was heading westbound on County Highway EW when the driver failed to maintain control while taking a curve, sending the car into the ditch, hitting a culvert and overturning.

Officials reported the five juvenile occupants of the car all sustained injuries. And two passengers had life-threatening injuries and were Med Flighted from the scene.

Authorities closed County Highway E for about an hour and a half while the crash was investigated.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Warrens Fire Department, Warrens First Responders, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Rescue Technicians, Camp Douglas Ambulance Service, Fort McCoy Ambulance, and Gundersen Air assisted at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.