Packers CEO says team’s fans divided on Rodgers situation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he believes the uncertainty surrounding MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future has divided the team’s fan base.

Murphy said in a monthly column on the Packers’ website that emails and letters he’s received regarding Rodgers reflect this division.

Murphy added that “we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond.”

ESPN reported in late April that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to Green Bay.

Rodgers hasn’t participated in the Packers’ voluntary organized training activities. That’s a change from his usual offseason routine.