Crews respond to multiple pavement buckling sites

UPDATE (WKOW) -- WisDOT reported at 4:34 p.m., all eastbound lanes on US 12 at mile marker 214.0 have reopened after repairs were needed due to the heat buckling the road.

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Saturday's heatwave is starting to cause road buckling.

WisDOT is reporting Sauk County Sheriff's Office closed all eastbound lanes on US 12 at mile marker 214.0 due to a pavement buckle just before 3 p.m.

According to WisDOT, crews will be working on repairs for about two hours.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- WisDOT reported at 2:43 p.m., the I-90 eastbound ramp to I-39 North reopened after the heat caused the road to buckle.

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting the I-90 eastbound ramp to I-39 North is closed right now as crews work to fix a portion of buckled roadway.

WisDOT said the Columbia County Sheriff's Office closed the road at 1:10 p.m., and they estimate it to be closed for two hours for repairs.