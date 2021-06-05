More heat, more humidity… may be some rain

MADISON (WKOW) - Summer doesn't officially start for 16 more days... but it certainly feels like it out there.

Thanks to a high pressure system, much of the Midwest, which includes southern Wisconsin, will continue to sit underneath clear to mostly clear skies through the start of the next work week.

Dew points are going to remain high through the rest of the weekend into next week.

And though there'll be chances for showers and thunderstorms, most will occur during the evening and overnight. And the good news is - the threat for severe weather won't be overhead.

We'll stay hotter than normal and drier than normal over the next two weeks, so our next seven days will be about 10° above normal.