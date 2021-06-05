Truck hits tree, 4 sent to hospital

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- The Whitewater Fire Department responded after a truck hit a tree leaving four injured Friday.

The department was dispatched just after 9:10 p.m. to the crash on Millis Road.

Firefighters said they found an F250 upright against a tree and the four occupants had gotten out of the truck on their own, with various injuries.

The crew reported requesting assistance from Lauderdale La-Grange Fire and Rescue for an ambulance and the Janesville Fire Department for a paramedic unit.

According to officials, the four passengers were taken to various hospitals. Two of them were taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville because of the extent of the injuries. The status of the passengers is unknown at this time.

The department reported being at the scene for about an hour.