KILDARE (WKOW) -- A woman is dead after a rollover crash in Juneau County.

According to Juneau County Sheriff's officials, Amanda Thompson died after a crash Friday morning in the town of Kildare, near Lyndon Station.

The 43-year-old was driving a truck on Highway N when it rolled at Hall Road around 9 a.m.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash. Thompson was the only person in the truck.