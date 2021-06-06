4 dead in Mexico mine collapse, 3 still missing

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of three more miners have been pulled from a small coal mine in a northern Mexico border state, bringing to four the number of confirmed dead in the flooding and partial collapse of the shaft in the coal belt of Coahuila state. Three miners remain missing, and search efforts continue. There have been complaints for years about unsafe conditions at mines in the area. The federal civil defense office says efforts to pump out the mine continue. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said a dam or holding pond had collapsed, causing the flood.