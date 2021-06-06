A journey back through the Kardashians as their TV show ends

NEW YORK (AP) — There were tears, tantrums and plenty of togetherness over 20 seasons of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The reality TV series that propelled the Kardashian clan to superstardom will end 14 years on the air in June. Before the family shuffles off to Hulu and new projects, take a journey back through the years. With five sisters and a brother, there were oh so many marriages, relationships and break ups. Let’s not forget the 16 children, if you include Caitlyn Jenner’s six. And the spin-offs? They add up to 11. The family has endured scandal after scandal. That’s no surprise since Kim Kardashian’s sex tape launched their careers.