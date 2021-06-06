Afghan official: 11 killed in roadside bombing in north

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a minivan carrying civilian passengers was hit by a roadside bomb in northwest Afghanistan, leaving at least 11 passengers dead, including three children. Badghis provincial Gov. Hesamuddin Shams said Sunday the minivan fell into a valley with the shock of Saturday’s explosion. He added that rescuers were still searching for bodies in the valley Sunday. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but the provincial government accused the Taliban of placing the bomb to target security forces.