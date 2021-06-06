Community groups highlight equity, inclusivity in biking during Ride the Drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- People across Madison got outside in the warm weather Sunday morning to Ride the Drive.

The city puts on the event each year, usually at a central location downtown where people can ride bikes through parks and neighborhoods.

This year, it was held at four different parks.

At Marlborough Park the city shortened the route, disappointing some community groups who wanted to encourage more people of color to get out and ride.

"This is a great event. We have an opportunity to make it more inclusive, to make it better, to reach more people. And I'm looking forward to that opportunity," said Francisco Sayu, Executive Director of BikEquity.

There was still a large turnout there on Sunday, showing there is community interest in cycling.

"A lot of us live in this neighborhood, so we are excited to be here and you know, to just rally around Francisco and BikEquity," said Uchenna Jones, with Madison Gospel 5K Foundation.

The Madison Parks Department says it made a mistake shortening the Marlborough Park route and should have consulted the community groups first.

At the Kennedy Park location, another group used Ride the Drive to raise awareness of ways to make biking more inclusive for people with disabilities.

Brian McNurlen founded a nonprofit called Madison Adaptive Cycling. He rode the loop with his daughter Rose, who has profound autism.

McNurlen says bicycling is one of the few things she can do and he wants to bring that joy to other families.

"These are really expensive bikes, they're bulky, they're large, it's hard to store. So not everybody has access to them. We're privileged that we can actually have a couple of these. But we want to make them available for people to have a chance to have that experience of riding around Madison on our great bike paths," McNurlen told 27 News.

Madison Adaptive Cycling is collecting donations right now to try to buy more of the special bikes for the community by next summer.