‘Conjuring 3’ tops ‘A Quiet Place 2’ as moviegoing returns

After its triumphant first weekend, “A Quiet Place Part II” fell 59% at the North American box office leaving room for the third movie in the “Conjuring” franchise to take first place. Warner Bros.’ “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” earned an estimated $24 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, making it the biggest R-rated opening of the pandemic. Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” sequel meanwhile took in $19.5 million, bringing its domestic total to $88.6 million. “F9″ continued to pick up speed internationally prior to its U.S. debut on June 25. It became one of only 19 U.S. movies to have earned more than $200 million in China.