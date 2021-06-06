Corbin Burnes records career-high 13 strikeouts, Brewers sweep Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)- Milwaukee's Starting Pitcher Corbin Burnes pitched seven innings, striking out 13 batters on Sunday afternoon. The Brewers completed a four-game sweep of Arizona dealing the Diamondbacks their 17th straight road loss. This marks the Brewers' first four-game home winning streak since September of 2019.

The Brewers have won 9 of their last ten games and are tied with the Cubs for first place in the NL Central.

The Brewers are off on Monday before traveling to Cincinnati for a three-game series starting on Tuesday.