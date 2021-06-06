Crews respond to multiple roads with pavement buckling Sunday

UPDATE (WKOW) -- WisDOT reported at 7:44 p.m., the left southbound lane on US 151 at CTH C has reopened after repairs were needed due to the heat buckling the road.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- WisDOT reported at 6:10 p.m., I-39/US 51 South before Grotzke Road has reopened after repairs were needed due to the heat buckling the road.

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- The heatwave continued into Sunday, causing more road buckling in southern Wisconsin.

WisDOT is reporting Dodge County Sheriff's Office closed the left southbound lane is closed on US 151 at CTH C due to a pavement buckle at 5:49 p.m.

According to WisDOT, crews will be working on repairs for about two hours.

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting Columbia County Sheriff's Office closed I-39/US 51 South before Grotzke Road due to a pavement buckle at 3:45 p.m.

According to WisDOT, crews will be working on repairs for about two hours.