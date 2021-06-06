Death toll in Sri Lanka floods, mudslides rises to 14

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The death toll from floods and mudslides following heavy rains in Sri Lanka has risen to 14 with another two missing. Ten districts on the island have been under heavy rainfall since last Thursday. That includes the capital Colombo and suburbs where many houses, paddy fields and roads have been inundated. The government’s Disaster Management Center on Sunday said 10 people have died in floods, while another four lost their lives in mudslides. Among them was a family of four who died when a mound of earth crashed onto their house in Kegalle district, about 53 miles east of Colombo.