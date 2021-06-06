Humidity & shower/storm chances on the rise

MADISON (WKOW) - Another hot day in Wisconsin with highs across the area topping off in the upper 80s, low 90s.

A bit of a breeze kicks in from the southwest with speeds around 15 mph.

Mostly sunny skies to start the day, but clouds increase throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

An isolated shower or storm is possible for those next to the WI/IL border this evening, otherwise Sunday is dry.

Moisture increases throughout the week.

Dew points rise into the 70s starting tomorrow through Wednesday, feeling muggy and a bit sticky compared to the last few days.

High temperatures stay above average, hitting the mid-upper 80s all week.

Shower and storm chances increase starting Monday. Shower/storms are possible almost daily this week, with the wettest day being Tuesday.

The chances are mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

No severe weather is expected over the next couple of days, just general thunderstorms and or showers.