No mass protests after Honolulu police shoot, kill Black man

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police shot and killed Lindani Myeni, a Black man, three months after he moved to Hawaii with his wife, believing it would be safer place to raise their two Black children. For some Black people in Hawaii, his death is a reminder that Hawaii isn’t the racially harmonious paradise it’s held up to be. Some say anti-Black sentiment exists here, evidenced by the lack of outrage the death inspired, compared to the passionate protests prompted by similar killings by police in other parts of the U.S.