Pickup truck rolls, killing driver near Baraboo

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say a driver is dead after rolling a pickup truck near Baraboo Saturday night.

Sauk County sheriff's officials say the driver missed a curve on State Highway 136 near Raven Acres Drive in the town of Baraboo around 9:30 p.m.

The pickup truck went off the road into the gravel and the driver overcorrected to the other side of the highway, hitting the guard rail. The truck rolled over and landed on its roof, according to investigators.

Authorities say the driver was partially thrown from the truck and killed. That person was not wearing a seatbelt.

Sheriff's officials are still investigating the incident.