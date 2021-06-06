Police say 23 arrested during clashes over NYC park curfew

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say 23 people were arrested in clashes with officers enforcing a new 10 p.m. curfew at Washington Square Park. Videos tweeted Saturday night show a line of helmeted officers moving into the park to enforce the curfew. Officers can be seen grabbing and pushing people as an order to disperse is announced. A police spokesperson says eight officers suffered minor injuries while trying to clear the park. Police say most of the 23 people arrested were charged with disorderly conduct and given desk appearance tickets. The 10 p.m. curfew was first instituted during Memorial Day weekend.