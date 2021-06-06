Residents displaced after duplex fire in Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- Residents are displaced after a duplex fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Fort Atkinson.

The City of Fort Atkinson Fire Department was dispatched to the fire on the 300 block of Monroe Street just after 4 p.m.

Jefferson, Milton, Lake Mills, Whitewater, and Cambridge fire departments responded. Ryan Brothers Ambulance, Fort Atkinson Police Department and We Energies were other agencies at the scene.

Fire officials said everyone got out of the duplex before they arrived and no one was injured.

The crew reported the fire was put out within half an hour.

According to the fire department, the estimated damage caused by the fire is unknown but did enough to displace residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the City of Fort Atkinson Fire Department.