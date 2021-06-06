Sheboygan man showing off new handgun shoots, wounds friend

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested after he inadvertently shot his friend while showing off a new handgun. Police say the incident happened about 9 p.m. Saturday. The victim, an 18-year-old man from Sheboygan Falls, walked into a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police say the suspect was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and transported to jail