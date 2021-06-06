Teens taken to hospital after rollover crash near the town of York

TOWN OF YORK (WKOW) -- Deputies responded to a crash sending the teen passengers to local hospitals Sunday morning.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office were dispatched along with fire and EMS to a crash with injuries on State Highway 73 and County Highway TT around 6:30 a.m.

According to officials, the 17-year-old male driver said he fell asleep while driving south on State Highway 73. The car then left the road and rolled.

Deputies reported a 16-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 14-year-old female were taken to local hospitals.

The most significant reported injury being a broken arm to the 14-year-old passenger, according to authorities.

Investigators said there are no indications that drugs, excessive speed, or alcohol were factors in the crash but remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.