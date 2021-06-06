Could it be that the dog days of Summer are already here?

MADISON (WKOW) - Summer officially starts on the 21st... but someone let the dog days of Summer out a little early...

Are you tired of the heat or are you enjoying these Summer like conditions? Either way... the heat and humidity is sticking around through the middle of June.

Unfortunately, that means drier than normal conditions will persist too. That doesn't mean southern Wisconsin won't see any rain over the next two weeks... just not the amount the area would normally see.

What will unfold over the next seven days will be this - hot during the day with the threat for isolated/scattered showers/storm starting in the mid to late afternoon through the early evening.

This will begin Sunday, continue into Monday with a more scattered chance for storms/showers on Tuesday as a weak surface low moves east but remains to our south.

Don't let that stop you from getting out and enjoying the warmth, just make sure that when thunder roars, head indoors and stay off the water.