Trump’s grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republicans are fighting to seize control of Congress. Just don’t ask what they’d do if they win. Look no further for evidence of the GOP’s muddled governing agenda than battleground North Carolina, where party leaders packed into a convention hall Saturday night to cheer former President Donald Trump. Even with a high-stakes U.S. Senate election looming, the Republicans at the event were united not by any consistent set of conservative policies or principles, but by Trump’s groundless grievances about the 2020 election and his attacks against critics in both parties. In successful midterm elections of past years, Republicans scored big gains after staking out clear positions on health care, federal spending and crime.