UW researchers focus on preventing cancer in rural communities

MADISON (WKOW) -- Researchers at the UW Carbone Cancer Center are looking into how to boost colorectal cancer screening rates in rural areas.

UW Health says some clinics in rural locations are highly successful, so they're trying to figure out why.

They're using a $1.2 million dollar grant from the American Cancer Society to examine more than 200 rural primary care clinics in the upper Midwest.

"My hypothesis is that we're going to find that some of the higher performing clinics are offering and having conversations with their patients about all of the multiple options that are available for colorectal cancer screening, and not necessarily pushing just one option or one test over another," said lead researcher Jennifer Weiss.

Experts say colonoscopies are the best option, but not the only option for colorectal cancer screening. People should get screened starting at age 45.

This research will be conducted over the next four years.