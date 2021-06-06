‘We are so joyful’: Madison Children’s Museum reopens

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Children's Museum is back open to members this weekend.

It had been closed since March 13th, 2020 during the pandemic.

Much of the staff has now returned and the museum is even hiring more workers.

There are new safety protocols, including a new HVAC system and a limited number of people in the building.

"We are so joyful to be able to welcome people back here again. Many of us have not been in the site for a year. And we love it. And being able to share it with kids who are eager to come back in is just really fun and wonderful," said Deb Gilpin, President and CEO of the museum.

The museum will be open to non-members starting June 24.