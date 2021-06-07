AP Interview: State AG pushes accountability in opioid cases

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says she opposes the current plan by Purdue Pharma to settle thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic in part because it would help preserve wealth for members of the Sackler family who own the company. She says it doesn’t go far enough to hold them accountable for the crisis in the U.S., which has contributed to nearly 500.000 deaths over two decades. In an Associated Press interview, Healey said that’s why she’s supporting federal legislation to clarify bankruptcy laws so company owners and executives would not be able to use a corporate bankruptcy to shield themselves from personal liability.