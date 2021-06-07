Beloit police launch investigation into homicide

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one man dead, suspecting that the perpetrator knew the victim.

According to a news release from the City of Beloit Police Department, Rock County Communications first received a call at 11:27 a.m. Monday about gunshots on the 1700 block of Porter Avenue in Beloit. Upon arriving, officers found one man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

First responders transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police suspect the perpetrator knew the man and planned the assault, but they do not have any information on suspects as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Beloit police at (608) 364-6801 or Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.