Boston police commissioner ousted over domestic abuse claims

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s police commissioner has been fired following a bitter battle to keep his job after decades-old domestic violence accusations came to light. Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s removal of Dennis White as the city’s top cop came four months after White was placed on leave over the allegations just days into his new job. White had tried to go to court to block his firing, calling the allegations false and saying the mayor has no cause to terminate him. He was suspended after The Boston Globe raised questions about allegations found in court documents from 1999 that White pushed and threatened to shoot his then-wife. White’s attorney slammed Janey’s decision as a “rush to judgement.”