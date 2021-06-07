Chainsaw, leaf blowers and ball cart taken from Middleton garden center

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Middleton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of stealing from the Bruce Company.

Surveillance images taken on Wednesday, June 2 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. show two people taking a chainsaw, two leaf blowers and a ball cart from the garden center on Parmenter Street.

The suspects were driving a minivan.

If you know anything about the crime, you are asked to contact the Middleton Police Department at (608) 824-7300.