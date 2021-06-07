Contractor sentenced to probation for stealing more than $60,000 from remodeling job

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- Dodge County Judge Joseph Sciascia sentenced Norbert Ortiz, 40, to five years of probation after he embezzled more than $61,000 from a homeowner whose property he was renovating.

According to a news release from Dodge County, Ortiz modified the contract for the renovation, so the necessary funds went up from roughly $44,000 to $110,497.

Eight months later, the project stalled out, and Ortiz said he was out of money for more materials and work. Upon investigating Diamond Remodeling's financials, authorities found that Ortiz had spent more than half of that money on personal expenses, including $38,230 paid directly to himself.

In addition to his probation, Ortiz will be required to pay more than $70,000 in restitution.