Former Michigan State basketball star charged with murder

DETROIT (AP) — A former captain of the Michigan State University basketball team has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Detroit. Keith Appling is accused of killing 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds on May 22. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Appling and Edmonds had an argument over a gun. Appling has been in custody since his arrest on May 24. He played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. Appling also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.