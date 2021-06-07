Fox Valley boy passes away after battle with brain cancer

FOX CROSSING (WKOW) -- A Fox Crossing boy lost his battle with brain cancer Sunday night.

As WBAY-TV reports, Finley Volkman got thousands of birthday cards and presents in the mail for his 3rd birthday back in 2016. He was diagnosed with brain cancer at just 8 months old.

His fight, at such a young age, brought firefighters and police officers from across Northeast Wisconsin to his home in 2016 to celebrate his birthday and his bravery.

Many learned of his passing Sunday night in a post on a Facebook page chronicling his journey.

"We were there for him through thick and thin," said Dan Wiechman with the Fox Crossing Police Department. "What ever he was going through -- and not just Finley, but his family who was struggling with his illness as well -- we were there to support and be there for him however we can."

Nikki Burmeister with the Tina Troy Cancer Foundation says she's known his dad since she was in kindergarten.

"So this is near and dear," she said. "We've done a brat fry for him, and we have the ride coming up for him August 15. So it was a big shock."

In the Facebook announcement, Finley's family said people should not take their life for granted and should make the best of their days on Earth like Finely did.