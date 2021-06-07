France fines Google for abusing “dominant” ads position

PARIS (AP) — France’s competition watchdog said Monday it is fining Google 220 million euros ($268 million) for abusing its ‘dominant position’ in the online advertising business. The nation’s Competition Authority says practices used by the search engine giant to sell ads penalize Google’s competitors” as well as publishers of mobile sites and applications. Google France’s legal director said in a blog post Monday that Google has been collaborating for the past two years with the French watchdog on issues related to ad technology, notably the platform known as Google Ad Manager. She wrote that commitments made during negotiations would “make it easier for publishers to make use of data and use our tools with other ad technologies.”