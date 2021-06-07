‘Get used to me’: Postmaster evokes Trump style in Biden era

WASHINGTON (AP) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is uninterested in the niceties of Washington. The wealthy longtime businessman prides himself as a problem solver ready to disrupt an unwieldy bureaucracy. He’s also facing growing legal troubles. As he approaches his first anniversary at the helm of the U.S. Postal Service, DeJoy is under mounting pressure to resign. Instead he’s promoting a 10-year plan to remake the service and telling critics: “Get used to me.” Democrats are worried that he’s purposefully undermining the post office, which is critical to the conduct of elections. While there were complaints about mail delays affecting some balloting and counting, fears of widespread electoral disruptions from DeJoy’s changes mostly proved unfounded.