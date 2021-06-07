GOP chair expects former Nevada AG Laxalt to run for Senate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The head of the Senate Republican political arm says he expects former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt to challenge Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada next year. Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senate Committee, told The Associated Press he has been in touch with Laxalt. Scott said, “He has not told me that he for sure will run. But I’ll actually be surprised if he doesn’t.” Laxalt, a close ally of former President Donald Trump’s, would give Republicans a boost in their quest to seize Senate majority in next year’s midterm elections. The GOP needs to flip just one seat to take Senate control.